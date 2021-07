Mujer de Bradenton gana un año de vuelos gratuitos por subir una foto de su tarjeta de vacunación de COVID-19

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) -- A Bradenton woman was one of five Americans to win free flights for a year after uploading a photo of her COVID vaccination card as part of a sweepstakes.

United Airlines' "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes was a way to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against coronavirus. The airline's loyalty members were able to enter the contest by uploading their vaccine cards to the United app and website.