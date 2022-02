Muere una mujer al chocar un auto contra un poste en San Petersburgo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the conflict in Ukraine brings economic fluctuation to an even higher level, gas prices are on the rise. Both GasBuddy and AAA said the Russia-Ukraine fight is pushing gas prices up as a result of upheaval and economic uncertainty.

Russia is one of the biggest producers and suppliers of oil in the world, responsible for about 11% of all oil on the planet, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. While the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has enveloped the international geopolitical stage, consumers are more focused on prices at the pump, and what it means at home.