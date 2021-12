Motociclista muere después de pasarse luz roja y chocar con un camión en Sarasota

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Harrison School for the Arts student earned a perfect score on not one, but two AP exams, joining an exclusive club of students who've achieved the same feat.

The College Board informed Harrison Principal Kevin LeVine that Kim-Tien Vo, a senior at the Lakeland school, had earned every point possible on both her AP 2-D Art and Design and AP 3-D Art and Design exams.