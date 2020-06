MAPA: más de 20 bares y restaurantes en Tampa Bay cierran temporalmente debido a COVID-19

A bottle of hand santizer is shown outside the Park & Rec DTSP Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Three downtown bars within a couple of blocks of one another announced that they’re temporarily closing after staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The recent spike in cases in Florida and around downtown St. Petersburg is causing some restaurants and bars to shut down two weeks after the state gave bars the all-clear to reopen.(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)