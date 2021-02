Las escuelas de Pasco permitirán más espectadores en los eventos deportivos

🚨Breaking News🚨 Pasco County Schools is announcing a new set of guidelines that allows for more spectators at school sporting events…



Starting Monday, 2/15, we will allow 50% capacity at all outdoor games and 4 tickets per athlete/coach for indoor games. ⚾️🥎🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️🥍🎾🏋️‍♂️