Las cervezas de Tampa entre las mejores de toda la Florida

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) -- One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pasco County late Tuesday morning that involved four people total, rescue officials said.

The crash happened at SR-56 and Meadow Point Boulevard around 11 a.m. Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and had to shut down southbound Meadow Point Boulevard, according to a tweet from the organization.