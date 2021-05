La oficina del alguacil del Condado Polk necesita guardias de cruce escolares sustitutos a tiempo parcial

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) - A Tampa Bay area mother is continuing to fight for a cure for Cystic Fibrosis after losing her son to the disease at a young age. She made him a promise as he lay in a coma.

Sherry Jackson knew something was wrong with her second child, Michael, when he was born in Sept. 1997. Michael was coughing a lot, didn't gain weight and his mother noticed something was off when it came time to change his diapers.