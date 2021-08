TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has turned his eye to the school boards in Hillsborough County and Sarasota County for alleged noncompliance with the Florida Department of Health's emergency rule over school mask mandates.

On Aug. 18, the Hillsborough County School Board voted on a 30-day mask mandate with a limited medical opt-out in response to the rising COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Sarasota County Schools also approved a 90-day mask mandate went into effect without any parental opt-out.