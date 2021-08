La biblioteca pública de Clearwater reparte mochilas gratis a los estudiantes esta semana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is in Sarasota Monday to discuss a new clean water initiative aimed to better protect the state's natural resources.

Fried will hold a press conference with State Representative Michele Rayner-Goolsby, Jaclyn Lopez with the Center for Biological Diversity, and Tampa Bay aquaculturists at 2:30 p.m. Monday.