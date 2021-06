La aerolínea canadiense, Swoop, comenzará el servicio al Aeropuerto Internacional St. Pete-Clearwater

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-cost airline, announced Wednesday its plans to add three new United States destinations to its network, including non-stop flights to St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

“Swoop is celebrating three years of bringing ultra-low fares to Canadians and we are thrilled tocontinue expanding on our success with the introduction of San Diego, Orlando Sanford, and St.Pete-Clearwater to our network,” said Bert van der Stege, the head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop.