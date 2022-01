Joven de 21 años sospechoso de atacar a los taxistas de St. Pete con un martillo, dice la policía

(WTRF/WFLA) — My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Real America's Voice that he has evidence to put 300 million Americans in jail as he continues his plan to overturn the 2020 election.

"Everything you're going to see over these next seven months to get rid of the [voting] machines," Lindell said. "You're going to see the Supreme Court case coming out. All these great things, everybody."