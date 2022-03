Jefe de policía de Florida despedido por enfoque de minoría primero

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Some students in Pasco County plan to start the week with a walkout in protest of Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill.

The proposed legislation, more commonly known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, is set for a vote in the Florida Senate on Monday.It would ban classroom instruction about "sexual orientation or gender identity" in elementary schools. The bill would also require teachers and administrators to inform parents if their children discuss the topics.