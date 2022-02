Incendio forestal de 172 acres cierra carreteras en Pasco

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) - In the heart of downtown Bradenton, the old jail site along 6th Ave. W. sits empty. The 80,000 sq. ft. property has been vacant for than a decade, but now there are plans in the works to change that.

Manatee County has already agreed to allocate $15 million in federal funding to a project that would transform the old jail into a facility for homeless veterans. $2 million will be set aside for design and another $13 million for initial construction, according to Director of Neighborhood Services Lee Washington.