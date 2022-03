Iglesia católica ucraniana en St. Pete recibe donaciones para ayudar a refugiados

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) -- NOAA's most sophisticated weather satellite launched into space Tuesday afternoon. GOES-T, now called GOES-18, will orbit the earth 22,000 miles above the equator monitoring the western hemisphere's weather with advanced technology.

NOAA's newest series of GOES satellites have revolutionized the way meteorologist see and forecast the weather. High-resolution scans from above come in every 30 seconds. These advances allow us to see rotating thunderstorms and give earlier warning time for developing tornadoes. We can even track small scale, minute changes in both intensities and deviations in movement with hurricanes.