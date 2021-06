Hombre sospechoso de robar cajas de donaciones de Ronald McDonald ataca nuevamente, esta vez en Lakeland

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)- While thousands of Tampa Bay students are soaking up the sun during their summer vacation, one group of students in Sarasota is learning all about circus arts.

The Circus Arts Conservatory Summer Camp teaches kids various skills including juggling, tightrope, hula hoops, trapeze and even clowning. The Circus Summer Camp runs from June 14 through August 6 at the Sailor Circus Arena.