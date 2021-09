Hombre en estado crítico tras tiroteo en Clearwater, dice la policía

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI is now leading the search for Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancée of Gabby Petito. A reward for information leading to his whereabouts is up to $30,000.

Laundrie was last seen by his family on Sept. 14. His family told police he went to the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County. Multiple agencies have spent the past week scouring the area for signs of Laundrie.