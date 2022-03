Hombre drogó y maltrató sexualmente a mujer en bote en Madeira Beach, según FWC

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Dramatic video of a Sarasota woman crashing into a state trooper’s vehicle while under the influence was released by the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday.

The video shows Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota driving her BMW north on I-275 at a high speed when she approached a road closure that was put in place for the Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.