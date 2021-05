Hombre del condado de Hillsborough gana su segundo premio raspadito en 2 años

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) - A pair of sexually-charged investigations have fueled calls for change from Florida Southern students who claim the process to report these types of allegations is flawed and not encouraged by the college.

In September, in a dorm room at the private college of about 3,000, a student was allegedly sexually assaulted by another student. The student reported the incident to Lakeland Police in March and department spokesperson Robin Tillett said the investigation "is still open and active."