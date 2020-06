Hombre de Tampa, ex receptor abierto de la NFL, Donald ‘Reche’ Caldwell disparó, asesinado afuera

**FILE** New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell, left, can’t haul in a pass in the end zone against the defense of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kelvin Hayden in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship football game in this Jan. 21, 2007 file photo in Indianapolis. The motivation to avoid a repeat of one of the most painful days in the Patriots decade of dominance was powerful. Now, one win shy of the first 19-0 season in NFL history, and possible acclaim as the best team ever, New England is determined and driven. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, file)