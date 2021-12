Hombre de Sarasota gana $1 millón en raspadito Gold Rush Supreme

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Breakfast lovers and coffee addicts are going to need to tighten their belts and guard their wallets as the latest inflation numbers show consumers morning favorites are getting priced out at the cash register.

Everyone knows someone who's a monster without their coffee in the morning. Now those coffee drinkers will have more reason to be grumps before their cup of Jo, with the price of coffee now up 7.5% according to the latest Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.