Hombre de Inverness asesina a su hermano de 19 años, dicen los agentes

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) -- It's been more than two years since Hillsborough County deputies arrested Melissa Turner and charged her with second-degree murder after her boyfriend, Matthew Trussler, was found dead at their Riverview home. Turner spoke exclusively with 8 On Your Side's Chip Osowski on Friday, before her trial, which is slated to begin Monday at the Hillsborough County courthouse.

Turner is a former cosplay model but, since her release from jail, has been selling arts and crafts.