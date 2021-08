Hombre de Gibsonton es condenado a 5 años de prisión por tuitear pornografía infantil

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (WJW) — A California teacher is reportedly being investigated after she posted a now viral video explaining how she took an American flag down from her classroom and instead suggested her students pledge to a gay pride flag.

"Okay, so during third period, we have announcements and they do the pledge of allegiance," the teacher, who has been identified as Kristin Pitzen with the Orange County-based Newport Mesa School District, said in a TikTok video. "I always tell my class, stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, you don’t have to say the words."