Hombre de Florida arroja a un bebé de 2 meses a los oficiales después de una persecución a alta velocidad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a turn as gameshow host as the state drew the first 15 winners of $50,000 prizes for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Newsom and two others drew the winners from a lottery machine Friday. It's the first in a series of drawings, culminating in 10 grand prizes of $1.5 million each on June 15. That's the day when the state expects to drop almost all coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and gatherings.