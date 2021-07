Hombre de Florida acusado de sacudir y arrojar a un bebé de 2 meses, según la policía

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — While most masks are off and hugs and handshakes are back, COVID-19 continues to spread in Polk County, especially to those who have not been vaccinated, local health leaders said.

"There's a general feeling in society that we're post-COVID," said Scott Sjoblom, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. "We are not post-COVID. We are continuing to see cases increase.”