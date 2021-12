Hombre de Bradenton recibe 5 años por provocar incendios detrás de un Publix

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A turkey is causing quite a stir in Westchase, reportedly wandering in busy intersections, making residents nervous for their own safety - in addition to the turkey's.

8 On Your Side has received reports of the turkey from a neighborhood Facebook group. Users say the turkey has been hanging out in the intersections of Linebaugh Avenue and Countryway Road, and Linebaugh and Race Track Road.