Hombre arrestado por dispararle a un agente de Hillsborough desde un auto robado, dicen las autoridades

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke in West Palm Beach about election integrity, the day after the Nov. 2 municipal elections and announced election reform as a main policy goal for the 2022 legislative session.

DeSantis spoke about the state's ban on so-called "Zuckerbucks" and how the state has focused on improving election security following the 2020 election, such as steps to limit ballot harvesting. He also spoke about non-residents and non-citizens are sometimes given ballots but in Florida, only residents can vote.