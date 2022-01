Gasparilla 2022: lo que tienes que saber antes de ir

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Most people know that Gasparilla is a fun-filled day when we remember the pirates invading Tampa Bay. For more than 100 years, Tampa Bay has faced an invasion of freebooters, marauders and buccaneers.

The tale of pirate captain José Gaspar who, according to the stories, ravaged the west coast of Spanish Florida for 40 years is the inspiration for a bombastic plundering that continues from 1905 to present day Tampa.