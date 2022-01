Funcionarios de salud del condado de Pasco advierten sobre estafadores que ofrecen pruebas falsas de COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa attorney Chris Ragano is now a registered sex offender after admitting he had hundreds of child pornography images and sent some of them to others across state lines.

Court records show Ragano, 51, cut a deal with the Hillsborough County State Attorney's office, pleading guilty to 33 counts of possession of child pornography 10 or more images and one count of out of state transmission of child pornography.