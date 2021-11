Fugitivo de Tampa que conducía a más de 100 mph choca contra un semirremolque en la I-4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport couple is behind bars, charged with child cruelty after police say they made a “gruesome discovery” in their west Shreveport home.

According to SPD, patrol officers were called to the home in the 3800 block of Larue Street on Monday after EMS crews responding to a medical emergency at the home found a severely malnourished three-year-old child. Police say the child was in poor health and weighed just eleven pounds.