Festivales, espectáculos y piratas abundan en la Bahía de Tampa este fin de semana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Building upon a framework created with 2021's Parents' Bill of Rights, Florida lawmakers have proposed a new piece of legislation that would ban discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms for kindergarten through seventh grade.

Based on the Parents' Bill of Rights' protections for the "fundamental rights of parents to direct the upbringing, education and care of their minor children," the newly proposed legislation, House Bill 1557 and companion Senate Bill 1834, would require schools to "adopt procedures for notifying" parents if there is a change in their students' welfare.