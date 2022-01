Familias del condado Polk denuncian a empresa por presunta estafa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The national inflation rate in the United States hit 7%. Last month, top price increases were focused on melons and vegetables. Now, the price hikes have hit closer to home in Florida, with oranges.

Across the grocery list, pork, beef and eggs are finally seeing less pressure from inflation. Pork products like bacon are a little less pricey, and beef is down a solid 2%. Pork chops are seeing their prices start to fall, even as canned ham products and lunch meat have their price tags tick upward.