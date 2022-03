Estudiantes de Tampa Bay protestan el proyecto de ley “Don’t Say Gay” abandonando sus clases

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) - Polk County’s top law enforcement official would like to offer a group of accused dine-and-dashers another free meal.

“We’re just going to lock you up and feed you a nutritious meal. It won’t be delicious like it was at the Ale House. That’s a guarantee,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "We’re not even gonna ask you to pay for it.”