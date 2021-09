ESCUCHE: Detalles de la llamada al 911 Brian Laundrie abofeteando a Gabby Petito semanas antes de su desaparición

TAMPA (WFLA) - A person who called 911 in August detailed a domestic dispute between Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, adding that "the gentlemen was slapping the girl" during the altercation.

NBC News obtained received a recording of the 911 call from Aug. 12 as a man described what he believed was a "domestic dispute" between Petito and Laundrie on Main Street near the Moonflower Community Cooperative