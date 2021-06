EN VIVO: El jurado recomienda que Ronnie Oneal sea condenado a cadena perpetua por matar a novia e hija, tratando de matar a su hijo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Tampa Bay Lightning have an impressive 11-2 record when scoring first in this postseason. They are winless with an 0-4 record when they allow the opposing team to net the first goal.

However, on Wednesday in Game 6 against the New York Islanders, the Lightning scored the first two goals but they could not pull off the victory. They lost that game 3-2 in overtime.