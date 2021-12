“Operación de recuperación” en marcha luego de colapso de escalera de concreto en un estacionamiento de Clearwater

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Department of Health and Northside Hospital are teaming up to give COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic open to all adults.

Walk-ins are welcome for COVID-19 vaccines from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21, first and second doses as well as booster shots will be available. While a vaccine card is preferred, the announcement from the Dept. of Health says it is not required.