Empleado de Winn-Dixie acusado de robar boletos de lotería de la tienda, dicen los registros

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee at the Inverness Winn-Dixie has been arrested on a retail theft charge after allegedly stealing 85 scratch-off tickets, according to a deputy report.

According to Citrus County arrest records, a deputy was called to the store by the store's asset protection associate, who was investigating the clerk since May 24, 2021. On that day, the associate said he saw McCall stealing the tickets twice that day, scanning them and taking the winning ones while throwing out the losing ones.