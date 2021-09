El Supervisor de Elecciones de Hillsborough será el anfitrión del evento del Día Nacional de Registro de Votantes

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Moab Police Chief Bret Edge has taken an unexpected leave of absence amid an investigation into his department's handling of a dispute involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, according to a report.