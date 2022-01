Un restaurante de Dunedin está en la lista de los mejores lugares para proponer matrimonio

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Ahoy, maties! Gasparilla is upon us and many are ready to celebrate the invasion and parade of pirates curious as to where they can get an Uber ride with the many street closures throughout the City of Tampa.

According to a spokesperson from Uber, the company has implemented 17 pick-up and drop-off points throughout the city this year, based on guidelines and road closures.