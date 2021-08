El restaurante Apollo Beach recolecta donaciones para las víctimas del huracán Ida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- Hillsborough Emergency Management is working to improve some county shelters to prepare for major hurricanes and the potential for widespread power outages.

"There's no way we can open a special needs shelter, or you really risk opening a special needs shelter, if you do not having guaranteed generator power if you lose electricity. Look what’s happening in Louisiana right now, how much power has been impacted," said Iñaki Rezola with Hillsborough County Emergency Managment.