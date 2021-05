El gobernador DeSantis realiza una conferencia de prensa en la escuela secundaria Macclenny

(WFLA) - He has already referred to it as a match between the "old guys" and the "young bucks" - and he could not be more accurate.

Tom Brady, the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 43, and Phil Mickelson, the oldest golfer to win a major tournament at 50, will reunite on the course to compete against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. Rodgers is 37 years old and DeChambeau is 27 years old.