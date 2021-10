El Distrito Escolar del Condado de Manatee lleva a cabo un evento de contratación virtual el jueves

(NBC News) - Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that the companies submitted an emergency request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.

"With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19," Pfizer tweeted. "We’re committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat."