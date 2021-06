El distrito escolar de Hillsborough hace que las máscaras sean opcionales, pero no ofrecerá e-Learning el próximo año

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) - A 70-year-old man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 36th Avenue E. Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. As a result, troopers say a tractor-trailer collided with his car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.