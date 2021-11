Dos mujeres de North Port, 103 y 68, gravemente heridas en un accidente de 3 vehículos

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -- A St. Petersburg man is continuing his annual tradition of donating bikes so they can go to Tampa Bay kids in need this holiday season.

Alex DeJesus says it all began three years ago when he was in line at a Walmart behind a St. Petersburg police officer buying a bike for a needy child. When DeJesus asked the officer if he could pay for the bike, the officer told him why he was purchasing it.