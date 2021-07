Docenas de personas ya se alinearon para el mitin de Trump del sábado en Sarasota

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- All eyes are on the tropics and Hurricane Elsa heading into the Fourth of July weekend and many people living in Tampa Bay are already wondering how the storm could potentially impact our area.

The latest storm track from the National Hurricane Center was released at 5 p.m. on Friday. It shows a slight shift west but still has most of Florida - including Tampa Bay - in the cone of uncertainty. That means tropical impacts are possible in our area so, if you haven't yet, it's a good idea to make sure any preparations for tropical weather are done this weekend.