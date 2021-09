‘Dios me dijo que matara a todos’: el sheriff Judd dice que el sospechoso de la masacre de Lakeland creía que una víctima de tráfico sexual vivía en la casa

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Deanna Brown was doing some dishes in the kitchen when a pickup truck came crashing into her Port Richey home.

"I was over here, at the sink. And when she came through, check over there. That's where I felt the impact. I went really fast down. I couldn't control my fall," said Brown. "I thought it was like a bomb or something like that going off in here. It was like boom!"