Concurrida intersección de Tampa cerrará este fin de semana

MIAMI (AP) — The new owners of the Miami Seaquarium will no longer stage shows with its aging orca, Lolita, under an agreement with federal regulators.

MS Leisure, a subsidiary of The Dolphin Company, said in a news release it completed acquisition of the Seaquarium on Thursday. The exhibition of Lolita and a companion white-sided dolphin Lii will cease under its new license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.