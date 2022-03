Cambio de horario: consejos de un experto en sueño de AdventHealth Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wants to meet with him to discuss the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, according to reports. The bill has been a source of controversy since it was first proposed.

According to CNBC, Chapek told Disney shareholders that he would meet with the governor to discuss the legislation. Disney will also donate $5 million to organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, which work to protect LGTBQ+ rights, according to Chapek.