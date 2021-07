Busch Gardens le da la bienvenida a un bebé jirafa llamado Stanley

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital is seeing a significant rise in COVID-19 patients and ICU patients as more people are testing positive for the coronavirus in large part due to the transmission of the Delta variant.

"Even though there is a pool of unvaccinated that is much smaller, the virus being more transmissible is driving this surge... This has transformed into the epidemic of the unvaccinated," Infectious disease specialist Dr. Manuel Gordillo said.