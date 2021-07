“Boom by the Bay es un continuará” El alcalde de Tampa dice que el clima no perjudicará las celebraciones del 4 de julio

POINCIANA, Fla. (WFLA) - In the midst of a trash trend, deputies have arrested two people for illegally dumping in Poinciana.

Eduard Rodrigez Laboy, who operates a commercial concrete truck, admitted to deputies he dumped 3,700 pounds of fresh concrete in the Lake Marion Creek Drive area of Poinciana because he “was trying to save time by avoiding the trip to the landfill,” according to his arrest affidavit.