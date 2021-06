Becas para estudiantes hispanos en la Bahía de Tampa

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people, including an Arvada police officer, a civilian and one suspected gunman, have died after a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. for a suspicious incident near the library. At 1:30 p.m., 911 callers reported shots fired and an officer hit by gunfire.